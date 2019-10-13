CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY— A rape and sexual assault trial involving four National Guardsmen gets pushed back again.

The trial against Anthony Tubolino, Tyler Hart, Jacob Ruth, and Austin Dennis was set to start October 16th.

They all have different charges involving a rape and sexual assault of a fellow National Guard member from 2017. Tubolino is the only defendant charged with rape.

The prosecutor on the case, Commonwealth Attorney Dennis Foust, says the defense asked for additional discovery. The trial has been postponed, but Foust believes the case will go to trial.

This case has been going on since June 2017 when they were first arrested.

Kentucky State Police said the men were in Calloway County at the Kentucky National Guard on a weekend deployment. The sexual assault was reported to have happened in Calloway County overnight on June 2nd.

KSP said the victim went to the hospital and reported the crime the next morning on June 3. All four men were arrested the same day.

Kentucky Court Dockets show a status hearing is set for the four defendants on November 19th in Calloway County.