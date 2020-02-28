PADUCAH - The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one leading cause of death in the world. It kills more than 375,000 Americans every year. As a part of National Heart Health Month, we want you to know the symptoms, risk factors and what lifestyle changes you need to make is important for your health.
Heart disease covers more than just heart attacks, there are several disease to be aware of and to know the risks of. Some of those include:
- Arrhythmia – a heart rhythm abnormality.
- Cardiomyopathy – this causes the heart’s muscles to harden or grow weak.
- Heart infections – they can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites.
- Congenital heart defects – heart irregularities that are present at birth.
There are many risks of heart disease, the main ones to be concerned about are if your have…
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Low levels of high-density lipoprotein
There are risk factors that are in your control. Like smoking or physical inactivity. The A.H.A. says you can double your risk for heart disease if you’re a smoker.
- Eating a diet that very low in sodium, fat and sugar but very rich in fruits, vegetables and greens may reduce your risk of heart disease complications.
- Try to exercise at least three times a week, that can include something like a walk outside with your dog, or even an at home work out for fifteen minutes.
- Find ways to manage stress – don’t ignore chronic stress. Talk to your doctor if you’re frequently anxious, overwhelmed or are coping with a traumatic event.
Put down the cigarettes, talk to your doctor about how you can quit and how to stick to it. The A.H.A. also recommends constantly monitoring your blood pressure and cholesterol numbers. Remember, healthy blood pressure is considered 120 over 80. And your ideal cholesterol level will depend on your risk factors and heart health history.
