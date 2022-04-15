Saturday, April 16, is the start of National Park Week. In celebration, the National Park Service is offering free entry to all of its sites on Saturday. Most National Park Service sites are free all year; only 108 charge a fee.
The National Park Service holds five free days. The first one was in January. If you can’t make it to an NPS site on Saturday, there are still three days remaining when your entry fees will be waived.
- Aug. 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- Sept. 24: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
National Park Week continues through April 24.
To learn more about activities at the national parks for the rest of 2022, click here.
To learn more about National Park Week and the various programs available, click here.
For the full list of the 108 parks that usually charge entrance fees and how much each entrance fee costs, click here.