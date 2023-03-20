PADUCAH — It's was a sneak peek of what's to come.
Saturday was National Quilting Day, a time to celebrate quilters and their works of art. This kind of day is special to Paducah, especially as the city hosts QuiltWeek — one of its largest events.
Unique patterns with splashes of color draw people from all ages to the National Quilt Museum.
"This is a representation of somebody's joy," says Vickie Coleman. Coleman is the only American Quilters Society certified appraiser in Kentucky.
Saturday, she worked with the museum to conduct evaluations of quilts people brought in. Coleman says quilts have always had a deeper meaning to her.
"It's also a connection to the people that came before us, like my grandmother. I was lucky enough to get one of the quilts that she made," Coleman says.
Coleman says that QuiltWeek helps people build on works that are new or ones that are passed down.
"If you can make it you should definitely be here because — as I like to say — every quilt tells a story, whether it was newly made or a historic piece," says Coleman.
Vicki McGregor, the business manager of the National Quilt Museum agrees.
"It's a huge population — double. We get people in here from all over, it brings some many people from all over the country to Paducah," McGregor says.
McGregor says days like Saturday remind people of quilt week's large impact on our community. She says the event brings people into the world of quilting.
"It's a week full of learning, it's a week full of fun, it's a week full of just people in here enjoying the art and the quilts," says McGregor.
Coleman is sure it's a time you don't want to miss. "I encourage everyone to come and experience the excitement and the electricity," Coleman says.