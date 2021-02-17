PADUCAH, KY -- After ten years serving as the Chief Executive Officer and Marketing Director for The National Quilt Museum, Frank Bennett will be leaving the museum in June 2021, the end of the museum's current fiscal year.
The museum has experienced significant growth over the past decade.
Museum in-facility visitation has grown over 50% from 2011 to 2019, adding millions of dollars in tourism revenue to the local economy. Museum programming, such as Quilt Museum Digital, Block of the Month and School Block Challenge, has reached a global audience.
The museum is rated among the top tourist attractions in the world, winning the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for eight consecutive years and received TripAdvisor Hall of Fame recognition in 2018 and 2019.
"I appreciate what we have been able to accomplish during my time as CEO, but I think we have barely scratched the surface," Bennett says.
"The museum has huge growth potential. It can grow to be ten times its current size. I'm excited about the museum's future!"
The Board of Directors will be conducting a national search for the next National Quilt Museum Chief Executive Officer. Information will be available at www.QuiltMuseum.org.
Bennett is an organizational strategy and marketing expert that has served as the CEO and Marketing Director of The National Quilt Museum since 2011. In addition to his museum role, Bennett writes, speaks, and advises museums on strategy topics.
After his time with the museum ends in June, Bennett would like to stay in the Paducah area and discuss potential new projects with local organizations.
"I love Paducah, and I want to use my skills and experience to make the most significant impact I can for this community," Bennett says.
Bennett can be reached by email at fbennett@quiltmuseum.org or by phone at (904)-651-3210.