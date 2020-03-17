PADUCAH -- The National Quilt Museum in Paducah is closed due to COVID-19.
The museum plans to reopen on Wednesday, April 1 at 10 a.m.
As for the upcoming Paducah AQS QuiltWeek, a decision has still not been made on if the show will be cancelled or postponed due to the virus.
QuiltWeek is scheduled to run April 22–25 in Paducah.
Organizers said Monday they are working with city leaders and other agencies on a solution and will bring additional updates "as soon as possible."
The National Quilt Museum and the American Quilter's Society are two different entities.
The National Quilt Museum can only decide to close the museum and does not directly make decisions about Paducah AQS QuiltWeek.