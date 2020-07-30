PADUCAH — As fewer people travel during the pandemic, museums across the country are struggling to get by.
Locally, the National Quilt Museum in Paducah is in the same boat.
Marla Spencer is a quilter from Ohio. It's been years since she's visited the museum. Spencer said it's still just as memorable.
"You get inspiration here for new things," Spencer said. "New techniques, different ways of doing things. If you like to quilt, this is just the place to be."
Museum CEO Frank Bennett said most people aren't traveling, so they're seeing less than 40% of the normal number of visitors.
Bennett said they'd typically see 90-110 visitors this time of year. With nearly half of the visitors gone, they've had to furlough workers.
"We're running versus our budgeting at way way less than we would normally have coming in. We just need everybody to understand that all the tourist destinations are struggling," Bennett said.
Bennett said with QuiltWeek canceled, the museum will lose about 15% of their annual revenue. But he couldn't tell the exact dollar amount.
He said the museum is a nonprofit, so they also rely on community donations.
"Get involved with the museum. Get involved with all of the museums," Bennett said. "We're all tight. We're all struggling. We need everybody who cares about these assets to get involved."
Bennett said they haven't gotten to this point yet. But if things continue the way they are now, it's possible they'll close down. The museum means a lot to quilters like Spencer.
She hopes people will always be able to enjoy the beauty of art here.
You can donate to the National Quilt Museum by going to their website.
You can also call Frank Bennett directly at 270-442-8856.