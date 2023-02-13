PADUCAH — An exhibit that has been on display at the National Quilt Museum since October highlighting issues affected Black women in America will conclude with a youth poetry contest and open mic night on Feb. 17.
The museum says the exhibit, "Say Your Piece - Black Women: Mothers, Martyrs and Misunderstood," is a "visual journey that includes a combination of symbolism and inspiration attached to the African diaspora, heightening our sense of cultural awareness. It is a unique experience as it provides the artists an opportunity to display what speaks to them, to you, to us."
In a statement about the poetry contest and open mic night, National Quilt Museum Director of Equitable Partnerships Stacey Watson says the event is "all about merging mediums of creative expression and we cannot wait for you to say your piece!”
According to the National Quit Museum's website, poetry contest participants must be between the ages of 13 and 17, and all poems must mention or reference a quilt from the exhibit in a recognizable way.
For the open mic night, the museum says participants must be 18 or older. Like the poetry contest, open mic participants must include or reference a quilt from the exhibit in their performance.
The museum's website says each first-place winner will receive a cash prize.
For more information on the youth poetry contest, including rules and regulations, click here. For more information about the open mic night, including rules and regulations, click here.