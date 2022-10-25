PADUCAH — The National Quilt Museum hosted a Meet the Artists event Tuesday as part of a new civil rights exhibit.
One exhibit includes the work of Patricia A. Montgomery. She quilted the stories of unsung heroines from the civil rights movement into these swing coats.
She says it's important to remember, and sometimes relearn, the history behind civil rights in America.
"In a lot of ways it's a subject. It's something that we all need to go back and learn more about. We know all about the players in the civil right movement. There was King. There was all the big names, Rosa Parks, et cetera. But these women were really important, because they helped create the marches or were part of them," Montgomery says. "But they did it all so we now have the opportunity to be able to eat someplace, sleep someplace drink where we want, walk where we want and be where we want."
Her exhibit, "Tribute to the Civil Rights Movement: Quilted Swing Coats" will be on display through Dec. 30.
Artists included in the exhibit "Say Your Piece: Black Women: Mothers, Martyrs, and Misunderstood." Artists in that exhibit — O.V. Brantley, Patra Jones, Janda Lipker and Rebecca Lipker — were also included in the Meet the Artists event. That exhibit will be on display through Feb. 21.