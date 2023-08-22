PADUCAH — The National Quilt Museum has been recognized with a Travelers' Choice Award from Tripadvisor after it received highly favorable reviews on the site, the museum announced Tuesday.
"The coveted award celebrates organizations that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the 10% of all listings on Tripadvisor globally," the museum said in a news release about the award.
In Paducah, the National Quilt Museum ranks third in the traveler ranking of "Things to Do in Paducah" on Tripadvisor's website.
“We are excited to receive this award from Tripadvisor," National Quilt Museum Director of Guest Experience Lonnie Peck said in a statement included in Tuesday's announcement. "It’s wonderful to know our visitors’ visit to the National Quilt Museum was memorable.”
In a statement of his own, Tripadvisor Chief Growth Officer John Boris congratulated all of the 2023 Travelers' Choice winners. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition," he said. "Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”