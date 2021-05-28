PADUCAH — The National Quilt Museum has announced their next Chief Executive Officer.
The board says Matt Collinsworth will start as CEO in late July.
The museum says Collinsworth, a Kentucky native from Magoffin County, gained an early appreciation for the arts from family and neighbors in his rural Appalachian community, who were musicians, craftspeople, and storytellers.
Collinsworth says his grandmother introduced him to quilting as she incorporated his childhood drawings into her quilts.
The museum says Collinsworth earned his MFA from The Ohio State University, where he also earned the prestigious Ruth Lilly fellowship. His work, including poems, essays, and other writings have been published in numerous journals, magazines, and exhibition catalogs.
Additionally, Collinsworth has experience with art centers. He served as the Director of the Kentucky Folk Art Center for 15 years, where he curated and co-curated dozens of exhibits, secured funding for major projects, and oversaw significant growth of both collections and programs.
Most recently, the museum says he has been the director of the National Music Museum in Vermilion, SD, which houses the world's largest and finest collection of historic musical instruments. This is where he managed a major museum expansion, led the development of a new permanent exhibit plan, and worked with the board and staff to enhance museum funding operations.
“I am so excited to be coming to the National Quilt Museum,” Matt said. “When we visited Paducah recently, it felt like we were coming home. The museum and the City of Paducah prove that great art doesn’t just happen in big cities. It can take root anywhere, and it will grow if it’s tended well. I look forward to working with the museum’s board, staff and constituent communities to ensure a vibrant future for the National Quilt Museum.”
Matt’s wife Kelly, also a Kentucky native, is an attorney, who most recently served as Interim Associate Dean at the University of South Dakota Knutson School of Law. They have a daughter Brynn, who is in college, and a son Eli, who is in high school.