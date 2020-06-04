PADUCAH — The National Quilt Museum will reopen Monday, June 8, after being closed since mid-March.
The museum says they have added a new, highly important exhibit that will anchor the exhibition experience in June and July.
The exhibit is called OurStory and discusses human rights issues over the years, according to the official exhibit explanation from the Curator, Susanne Jones.
CEO of the National Quilt Museum Frank Bennett says, "At this time in which we are all discussing human rights issues, this exhibit tells a story everyone should see."
The exhibit will be available from June 12 until September 8.
Bennett says the museum will be following guidelines from the CDC and the Kentucky Healthy at Work initiative. Therefore, the museum is requiring all employees and visitors wear masks during their visit and keep social distance of at least six feet.
The museum's website says their hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 a.m. The website says they are open on Sunday only from March 1 through November 30 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Additionally, general adult admission is $12, senior admission is $11, student admission is $5, and children 12 and under can get inside for free with an adult.
OURstory: Human Rights Stories in Fabric
In 1948, the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which had been drafted by a committee chaired by Eleanor Roosevelt. It delineated the rights to which all humans in all countries should be entitled. Forty-six artists from six countries created this collection of 62 art quilts based on those rights. This poignant collection includes quilts celebrating the heroes who fought for rights long denied to various groups of people as well as the events that drew the attention of news media as well as the public. Personal stories round out the collection. Viewers will be moved and encouraged.