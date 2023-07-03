HICKORY, KY — During Saturday night's severe weather, an EF-1 tornado touched down near Hickory, Kentucky, the National Weather Service says.
National Weather Service Paducah Science and Operations Officer Chris Noles tells Local 6 that the tornado touched down around 6:30 p.m. near Hickory and ended around 7:01 p.m. at the northern end of Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, 5 miles southeast of Grand Rivers.
Noles says the tornado had peak winds of 90 mph. It was 100 yards wide and had a 27-mile broken path.
The tornado caused a narrow swath of tree damage, which Noles says was mainly minor, and some agricultural structures were damaged near Hickory just east of Highway 45.