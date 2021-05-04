WEST KENTUCKY — The National Weather Service Paducah office confirms tornadoes occurred in three west Kentucky counties early Tuesday morning: One in Hickman County, one in Fulton County and one in Graves County.
NWS Paducah says an EF-1 tornado struck from 7 miles northwest of of Clinton, Kentucky, right north of the center of town from 3:29 a.m. to 3:38 a.m. Peak winds are estimated at 105 mph. The tornado's path was 7.5-miles long, and its maximum width was 100 yards.
Multiple trees were snapped, and whole trees fell onto several homes, causing damage. No injuries or deaths were reported.
In Fulton County, an EF-2 tornado with estimated peak winds of 125 mph struck from 3:38 a.m. to 3:41 a.m., NWS Paducah says. A home was destroyed, with its roof removed and some exterior walls knocked down. Multiple outbuildings collapsed, and multiple large trees snapped or uprooted.
The tornado began 5.2 miles west northwest of Fulton and ended near the intersection of US 51 and Highway 91. Its path was 3.8-miles long, with a maximum width of 150 yards.
In Graves County, NWS Paducah says an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph occurred in southern Graves County early Tueday morning. The path of the damage from the tornado stretches from Cuba to Lynnville. NSW Paducah says more details about that tornado will be released Wednesday.