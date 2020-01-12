CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY— The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Christian County, Ky during Saturday's storms.
The first tornado touched down northwest of Pembroke, Ky around 7:30 a.m. The tornado was an EF-1, and on the ground for 11 miles.
The second tornado touched down southeast of Hopkinsville, Ky around 7:45 a.m. This tornado was also an EF-1 and on the group for 2.5 miles.
No injuries were reported as a result of the tornadoes but there was damage to buildings, trees and power lines.