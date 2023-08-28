PADUCAH — It's easy to feel helpless during a severe weather event. Becoming a storm spotter can ease some of that helplessness by giving you the chance to help your community when they need it most.
The National Weather Service is hosting basic spotter training courses in September and October for the Paducah County Warning Area.
Spotters are volunteers who assist NWS in issuing weather warnings by sending them information about storm damage and weather conditions.
Anyone with a responsibility to protect others is encouraged to become a spotter. This includes people who work at hospitals, schools, churches, nursing homes, and more.
Spotter reports help the NWS to track potential severe weather threats when they happen. They also use this information to verify if severe weather occurred during an official warning. Spotters are often considered “the eye of the NWS.”
A storm spotter is not the same as a storm chaser. Spotters usually stay close to home and have a tie to a local weather forecast office. Storm chasers are meteorologists who travel the country looking for storms.
The first step in becoming a spotter is to attend the free classes. NWS also recommends spotters to become amateur radio operators so they can communicate with the Paducah NWS. Anyone 18 or older can become a spotter.
Here’s a list of the upcoming basic spotter courses.
- September 5 – 6 p.m. - The County Office, 321 Court Street, Smithland, KY.
- September 11 – 6 p.m. – Virtual Webinar
- September 18 – 6 p.m. – Pontotoc Community Center, 100 West State Line Road in Fulton, Kentucky.
- October 16 – 6 p.m. – Virtual Webinar
To register for an in-person training course click here.