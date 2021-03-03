KYTorDrill_POSTPONED.png

KENTUCKY — Due to the continued serious flooding across many parts of central and eastern Kentucky, the National Weather Service, along with the Kentucky Emergency Management Agency have agreed to postpone the statewide tornado drill. 

The NWS says they hope to to have information on a rescheduled date and time as soon as possible. 

The NWS is encouraging everyone to continue to review the educational material that will be posted through the rest of Severe Weather Awareness Week. The weather service also says you and your family should review your home disaster plan. Schools and workplaces should also review their disaster plans. 

The NWS says they will post more information, including any rescheduled dates for the Statewide Tornado Drill on their social media platforms. 