PADUCAH — The National Weather Service of Paducah is offering several virtual and in-person SKYWARN Spotter Program classes in the Local 6 region in the coming months.
Attendees can expect to use what they learn to help supplement NWS Doppler Radar information.
The NWS says they rely on trained volunteers to supplement Doppler radar information on severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods.
"These dedicated individuals volunteer many hours of their time to learn about and detect severe weather. Their valuable cooperation is important in the warning process," they explain.
Storm Spotter classes are free and open to anyone who has an interest in severe weather or public service, the organization says.
Classes will include photos and videos of recent violent tornadoes, storm damage, flash floods, hail storms and downbursts.
The "Basic Storm Spotter" class is about two hours long and the "Elite Spotter Workshop" is three to four hours long, the NWS explained on their website.
All class materials are supplied and attendees will be given a certificate of completion when the class ends. There are upcoming classes in Missouri, Illinois, and Kentucky.
To register for the upcoming spotter training class or learn more, click here.