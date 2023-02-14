VIENNA, IL — The National Weather Service is teaming up with Johnson County ESDA and Vienna High School to sponsor a Weather Spotter Class on Feb. 27, the organization says.
According to a release about the event, attendees can expect to learn about severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, funnel clouds, wall clouds, hail, lightening, downbursts, and flash flooding.
The class begins at 6 p.m. at Vienna High School, and attendees must register to attend.
The NWS says they rely on trained volunteers to supplement Doppler radar information on severe storms, tornadoes, and flash floods.
"These dedicated individuals volunteer many hours of their time to learn about and detect severe weather. Their valuable cooperation is important in the warning process," they explain.
Storm Spotter classes are free and open to anyone who has an interest in severe weather or public service, the organization says.
Classes will include photos and videos of recent violent tornadoes, storm damage, flash floods, hailstorms, and downbursts.
The "Basic Storm Spotter" class is about two hours long and the "Elite Spotter Workshop" is three to four hours long, the NWS explained on their website.
All class materials are supplied and attendees will be given a certificate of completion when the class ends.
To register for the upcoming spotter training class or learn more, click here.