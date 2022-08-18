NEW YORK (AP) — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world's skinniest, in fact.
New York architecture firm SHoP Architects designed Steinway Tower, which earns the title of “the most slender skyscraper in the world” due to its logic-defying ratio of width to height.
The apartments in the 84-story residential tower range in cost as much as $66 million per unit and offer full views of the city.
The tower is so tall and skinny that the luxury homes on the upper floors whip around by a few feet whenever the wind ramps up.
"Every skyscraper has to move," Pasquarelli said. "If it's too stiff, it's actually more dangerous — it has to have flexibility in it."
To prevent the tower from swaying too far, the architects created a counterbalance with tuned steel plates, and the textured terracotta and bronze facade creates wind turbulence that slows down the acceleration of the building, Pasquarelli said.
About 200 rock anchors descend at most 100 feet (30 meters) into the underlying bedrock to provide a deep foundation.