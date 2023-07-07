About 190,000 VRURC chargers recalled

About 190,000 portable VRURC chargers are being recalled due to a fire risk.

The chargers were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from July 2021 through May of 2023.

They carry a model number of "OD-B7" and were made in a variety of colors.

One of these chargers is blamed for starting a fire on a commercial flight, which resulted in four flight attendants being hospitalized for smoke inhalation. 

Owners are being advised to stop using the chargers immediately and contact the manufacturer for a replacement.

You can find more information at CPSC.gov.