When the Covid pandemic hit, sales of wine, beer, and liquor surged in the US. While drinking may help keep the edge off for some — research is showing it’s not a good idea if you want to avoid cancer.
Alcohol use is the third leading preventable cause of cancer behind tobacco and obesity. And, another recent study found one in eight cases of breast cancer and one in 10 cases of colorectal and liver cancers are attributed to alcohol use.
The body breaks alcohol down into a chemical called acetaldehyde. This chemical damages DNA and prevents the body from repairing the damage. DNA is the cell’s instruction manual that controls a cell’s normal growth and function. When DNA is damaged, a cell can begin growing out of control and create a cancer tumor
Several health organizations, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, have called for the federal government to add a cancer warning to alcohol labels. The American Cancer Society has recently issued new guidelines that warn there’s no safe level of alcohol consumption for cancer prevention.
There are several warning signs to help detect potential alcohol abuse. The severity of the abuse can play a role in the warning signs a person exhibits.
For example, some people try to cover their alcohol abuse by drinking in private and isolating themselves from others. Mild alcohol abuse can be easily overlooked, and what may appear as a minor issue can turn dangerous over time.
Common symptoms of alcohol abuse
- Experiencing temporary blackouts or short-term memory loss
- Exhibiting signs of irritability and extreme mood swings
- Making excuses for drinking
- Choosing drinking over other responsibilities and obligations
- Becoming isolated and distant from friends and family members
- Drinking alone or in secrecy
- Feeling hungover when not drinking
- Changing appearance
- Changing the acquaintances you hang out with
Treatment Options
Current treatment options for Alcohol Use Disorder attempt to change behavior by making alcohol consumption an unpleasant experience, while other options require patients to abstain for several days before beginning treatment.
Researchers at UC San Francisco have discovered two new molecules, one of which is currently in clinical oncology trials, to devise a dual-drug therapy for AUD. The results in mice were highly successful.
“We could see these side effects in mice who are taking rapamycin or RapaLink-1, and then when you give Rapablock, it’s like magic, the side effects are gone,” said Dorit Ron, PhD, a professor of neurology and senior author on the study.
The researchers say that AUD and other substance abuse disorders are the result of reinforced pathways in the brain, and that those pathways can be blocked or redirected, ending cravings and habitual behavior.
“Alcohol use disorder is really a process of maladapted learning and memory,” said Ron. She believes that tackling addiction from this neurological perspective has potential for broad applications.
Those who do choose to drink should limit their intake to no more than two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women.