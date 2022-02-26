Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the Ohio River for the next few day. Crests are expected by mid week. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 42.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&