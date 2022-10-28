SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Native village of Shishmaref is located on a sinking barrier island in the Chukchi Sea near the Bering Strait that separates the U.S. and Russia, where it is constantly threatened by the effects of climate change.
Rising sea levels, flooding, increased erosion and loss of protective sea ice and land have led residents of this island community to vote twice to relocate.
But more than six years after the last vote, Shishmaref remains in the same place because the relocation is too costly.
The tight-knit, resilient community continues to maintain their traditions and celebrate birthdays, baptisms and graduations centered around their homes, the local school and one of the world’s northernmost Lutheran churches.