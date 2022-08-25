The Internet provides consumers with instant access to information and services, including online pharmacies for prescription medicines.
Health insurance plans are encouraging home delivery of maintenance medications and use of pharmacy services online. As the cost of prescription medicine continues to increase, consumers may look for cost savings from online pharmacies to afford their medicines.
In addition, many consumers value the convenience and privacy of purchasing their medicines online.
For those consumers who may be considering purchasing from online sources that are not associated with health insurance plans or a local pharmacy, these consumers need to know the risks of buying from fraudulent online pharmacies.
Buying prescription medicine from fraudulent online pharmacies can be dangerous, or even deadly.
At best, counterfeit medicines are fakes of approved drugs and should be considered unsafe and ineffective. These medicines may be less effective or have unexpected side effects.
In addition to health risks, most fraudulent online pharmacies may put your personal and financial information at risk. Some intentionally misuse the information you provide.
These sites may infect your computer with viruses, and they may sell your information to other illegal websites and Internet scams.
The safest bets? The FDA recommends consumers buy from verified online sources related to their individual health plans or their "brick and mortar" pharmacy.