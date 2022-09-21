MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd has been sentenced to three years.
Thomas Lane is already serving a 2 1/2-year federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.
Prosecutors and Lane’s attorneys previously agreed to a recommended state sentence of three years, and prosecutors agreed to allow him to serve that penalty at the same time as his federal sentence, and in a federal prison.
Lane appeared at his hearing Wednesday via video from the low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colorado.
The killing, captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparked protests worldwide as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.