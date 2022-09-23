(AP) — Stocks tumbled broadly on Wall Street and put major indexes on track for another deep weekly slump.
The S&P 500 fell 2.3% Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also fell. Stocks have been falling all on worries about slowing economic growth worldwide amid a global effort to fight inflation.
Treasury yields, which affect rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans, held at multiyear highs.
European markets also fell. U.K. government bond yields snapped higher after that country's new government announced a sweeping plan of tax cuts in a bid to shore up that country's economy.
Oil prices fell sharply.