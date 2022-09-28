(NBC) — Lester Holt will anchor from Florida as Hurricane Ian's eyewall winds begin to come ashore. Correspondents from across the storm zone will join in to report conditions.
- Human remains found near hotel in Illinois
- Michael Carneal denied parole, ordered to serve remainder of life sentence
- McDonald's is selling Happy Meals to adults — with a twist
- City of Paducah closes Market Square Art Park due to 'safety hazards'
- NBC News Special Report: Hurricane Ian
- Hurricane Ian strengthens into a Category 4 storm on its way toward Florida as officials warn residents to get out now
- Mayfield City Council approves drafting ordinance to allow temporary RVs to be located within city limits
- Caught on video: Missouri school district superintendent hits student with car
- Marshall County announced hiring of Sawyer Donohoo
- Details emerge in 3-way crash damaging Robert Cherry Civic Center
