The Republican National Convention wrapped up its third night with Vice President Mike Pence in the spotlight.
The theme, "Land of Heroes," highlighted front line workers and focused on law and order, while some speakers painted a bleak picture of America’s future if President Donald Trump is not re-elected.
The vice president gave his headline address from the scene of a famous battle in Baltimore, making the case the election is this country's next big battle and underscoring a theme of the night – calling for law and order.
In a setting rich with patriotic symbolism, Pence officially accepted his party's nomination at Baltimore's Fort McHenry
"The site of the very battle that inspired the words of our national anthem,” Pence said. “Those words have inspired this land of heroes in every generation since."
The convention’s third night included a salute to the brave, honoring front line workers and military veterans.
Trump joined the vice president, framing this election as a perilous fight for the country's future.
Some of the addresses focused on national security.
"President Trump will keep America safe,” said Lara Trump, the president’s daughter in law.
Many zeroed in on security at home with a law and order, pro-police message, as protests ramp up again after the police shooting of a black man in Wisconsin.
"Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs,” said South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.
Speakers starkly warned of America’s future under a Joe Biden administration.
"An America where farmers are punished, jobs are destroyed, and taxes crush the middle class,” Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa said.
Speakers also appealed directly to black voters.
"I know what racism looks like,” said Jack Brewer with Voices for Trump. “I've seen it firsthand in America. It has no resemblance to President Trump."
Republicans strove to make their case for President Trump as the man to lead the land of the free.
This is all leading up to the big finally Thursday night when Trump will formally accept his nomination with a speech on the white house south lawn in front of as many as 2,000 people.