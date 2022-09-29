WASHINGTON, D.C. — An FDA mandate requiring experimental drugs to be tested on animals before being used in human trials is being challenged by the Senate's passage of the FDA Modernization act 2.0.
According to a Thursday release, the act doesn't ban animal testing, but it does allow drug sponsors to use alternative methods when available. Alternatives could include advanced computer modeling or testing on tissue instead of live animals.
The bipartisan bill was introduced in the Senate by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and cosponsored by 10 others. It will pass to the House of Representatives.
The FDA passed an act mandating animal toxicity testing in 1938. Supporters of the legislation say animal testing can be a highly inconsistent predictor of toxicity in humans and animal testing on a single pharmaceutical product can lead to the killing of hundreds of animal test subjects.
In a statement included in the release, Dr. Paul stated: "The passage of this bipartisan bill is a step toward ending the needless suffering and death of animal test subjects – which I’m glad both Republicans and Democrats can agree needs to end.”
Pfizer — the top drug company in the world — explained on their website they usually use mice and rats in their drug tests. They say they also use rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, ferrets, dogs, and non-human primates.