NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered to authorities in New York court on Thursday.
He's expected to face charges that he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
An earlier federal prosecution on similar charges ended before trial when Trump pardoned Bannon. In that case, Bannon was accused of pocketing more than $1 million.
Bannon has called the charges “phony.” Two other men involved in the wall project have pleaded guilty and a third defendant’s trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous verdict.