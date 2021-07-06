Watch live coverage as President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his administration's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed efforts to promote vaccinations across the country.
The president had set a goal of vaccinating 70% of American adults with at least one dose by July 4. But, as of Monday, only 67% of that demographic had received a vaccine dose.
Biden is expected to outline the path forward to get more people vaccinated to protect against COVID-19, including the delta variant, which is more contagious than other strains.