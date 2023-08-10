Bringing a new baby into your life is a huge transition, but there’s an added layer of stress and anxiety when that newborn is born prematurely, or has a health problem and has to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit.
In the NICU at Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, parents who can’t be with their newborns don’t have to wonder what their baby is doing. They can see them virtually.
Dr. Ani Das, a neonatologist at the hospital says, “These babies stay in the NICU for a long time and after a month or two it becomes really challenging for moms or parents to come in.” He says separation from a newborn can cause stress and anxiety.
This is why Das and 3 other researchers studied whether live webcams could help. Parents can now access a live feed through an app on their phone. He says they’ve heard from so many moms about how when they see their baby virtually, their stress level goes down. Their anxiety decreases knowing their baby is ok.
Families with a lower socioeconomic status have a harder time making it to the hospital but Das says the research shows those parents logged onto the webcams the same amount of time as others.
“We, while using the webcams, could overcome the barrier of socioeconomic difference, which is kind of new.”
Researchers say the webcams helped those who live far away from the hospital, have other children to take care of, or for parents who may be suffering from an illness like depression. “You can’t imagine the number of times I’ve seen some mothers log in. Like, every hour, every 30 minutes, every 15 minutes, and they’re free to do that!”
The study’s author says some mothers reported that they get more breast milk from pumping by simply seeing their baby virtually. He says the webcams also help parents bond during a stressful time.
The hospital can also record a parent cooing or reading a book, then play that recording for the baby.