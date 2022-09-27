More than 70 million people in the US are obese, increasing their risk of more than 60 chronic diseases. For some people who don't have success with diet and exercise, bariatric surgery may help.
Being obese can lead to a higher risk of getting thirteen different types of cancer, and these cancers make up forty percent of all cancer diagnosis in the USA each year. Some of these cancers include breast, thyroid, colon, kidney and liver.
Being overweight can cause changes in the body, such as long-lasting inflammation and even higher than normal levels of insulin. Health care providers can help their patients stay a healthy weight by taking their weight, height and BMI, explaining their cancer risk and helping them connect with people in the community that provide healthy foods and ways to stay active.
Gastric bypass and other weight-loss surgeries are known as 'bariatric surgery.' They can help people lose weight by making changes to their digestive system. You must make permanent changes to your diet by eating healthy and exercising to get the full long-term success of the surgery.
The surgery is typically performed when diet and exercise have not worked, or you have serious health problems because of your weight. Weight loss surgery offers many different benefits, but as with any major procedure, it can pose serious risks and side effects.
Some of the major side effects include the possibility of blood clots, leaks in the gastrointestinal system, excessive bleeding, and infections. Gastric bypass isn’t for everyone who is severely overweight. You need to meet certain medical guidelines and will likely have an extensive screening process to see if you qualify. You also may be required to partake in long-term follow-up plans that include monitoring your nutrition and behavior, as well as lifestyle and medical conditions. Most weight loss surgeries are performed laparoscopically.
While losing weight and gastric bypass surgery may reduce your chances of getting some cancers, there is still limited research on the topic. However, body changes from weight loss may play a big role in reducing the risk for cancer. An overweight or obese person who intentionally loses weight will have a reduction in certain hormone levels that is related to cancer, like insulin, estrogen, and androgens. While there is still lots to learn, there are other health benefits of weight loss: lowering the risk of diabetes and heart disease.