PADUCAH — Winter break is over and kids are back in class, including kids who may depend on ADHD medication. But parents are finding it hard to come by amid an ongoing an Adderall shortage the Food and Drug Administration first announced in October. The shortage is affected pharmacies in the Local 6 area.
"We are seeing a shortage in amphetamine-like drugs. I just checked this morning, and many of the items are zero on hand with our wholesaler, and others are limited supply," Davis Drugs owner Marshall Davis says.
Davis says pharmacists are finding workarounds with doctors to help patients. "Because with the shortage of these amphetamine-like drugs, we are having to work with them to maybe get a different dosage," he says.
The nationwide Adderall shortage is leaving many children and adults with ADHD unable to fill their prescription. Davis is concerned for those patients, especially children.
"Primarily we see probably about 90% of our patients are younger patients, school-age children, and maybe 10% adults," says Davis.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6.1 million children from the ages 3 to 17 are diagnosed with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, more commonly known as ADHD. Of that number, 42% rely on Adderall.
"It is a complex problem and possible not a very good adequate solution to it, so we just try to make sure we have enough on hand for our patients. Sometimes we do; sometimes we can't," Davis says.
The Walmart on Hinkleville Road in Paducah says Adderall is on backorder at their location, and they are seeing patients switching pharmacies to get prescriptions filled. Locally owned pharmacy Strawberry Hill in Paducah says it's also been a daily struggle for them to fill prescriptions.