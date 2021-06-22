PADUCAH—Independence Day is less than two weeks away and there's a nationwide fireworks shortage.
The sky will be lit with fireworks celebrating the holiday and people will start visiting firework stands and stores to purchase items.
Kristin Warren and her family run a firework stand on Park Avenue near Express Lube. She says at the moment everyone is experiencing a shortage.
"Basically where it comes from overseas ports we are not able to get the material that they're needing to be able to make the fireworks," Warren said.
A rise in costs for fireworks is also to blame. The global supply issues and price hikes are due to COVID-19.
Warren and her family's fireworks tent is raising money on behalf of Good ol' Boys Motorcycle Riding Club. They raise money for kids in need.
"We meet with them, find out what they're needing for Christmas from Santa," Warren said. "We go out and we purchase everything the children are requesting."
This year they're hoping for a blowout sell despite the shortage.
The firework shortage is impacting mostly fireworks for the backyard. The City of Paducah is having its annual fireworks show. Its handled by professionals with fireworks purchased with a special license. The city's public information officer said their manufacturer isn't reporting any problems getting fireworks.
A large fireworks show in Eddyville is being canceled. Eddy Creek Marina Resort said in a Facebook post it had to cancel its annual show because of a labor shortage.