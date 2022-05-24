PADUCAH — Nationwide, there is a shortage of foster care parents. That shortage can also be felt in Paducah.
With multiple foster care services in Paducah, many agencies are experiencing large caseloads. That's because there currently aren't enough foster parents available, and the cause may be linked to the rising cost of living nationwide.
Omni Family currently has 38 cases. That's 13 more than what they typically see.
Now, Omni Family is having to turn away referrals from the Department of Community Based Services.
Omni Family says it currently doesn't have enough homes in which to place those children.
Janet Bloomingburg, resource coordinator for Omni Family, says the uptick in cases has been significant. For certain children, it can be even harder to find them a home.
“Sibling groups can be difficult to place, large sibling groups and teenagers. The critical need is so high right now that we hear of children having to sleep on the floor in the DCBS office,” Bloomingburg says.
Bloomingburg believes inflation is causing more parents to surrender their children to the state. “The cost of living is so high. If you cannot provide a home or food for your children, there's going to be a need for assistance or foster care,” she says.
Foster parents are in high demand to take in the influx of children. Bloomingburg says Omni Family is in dire need of more parents and more homes.
“There's a lot of people that might be intimidated by thinking about being a foster parent. And if you've ever thought about it, if you ever feel like you want to give back, my suggestion is to just call,” says Bloomingburg.
Omni Family provides training courses in person or online to guide new foster parents.
After that, Bloomingburg says there aren't many other requirements.
“If you are over 25 and you have a stable home, a spare bed and love in your heart, that's about all it takes to be a foster parent,” she says.
Bloomingburg says families come in all different types. They're not just looking for two-parent households.
Single parents and empty nesters are also encouraged to apply.
If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or learning more about the process, you can call the Omni Family at 270-443-9004, or visit its website.