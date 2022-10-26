PADUCAH — West Kentucky native Lee Cole found unexpected success with his debut novel "Groundskeeping."
The novel has been highly praised on the Today Show and is currently a featured Amazon Editors Pick.
Cole will be in Paducah on Thursday, leading a discussion about his book at the McCracken County Public Library as part of their Evenings Upstairs series.
Evenings Upstairs is a free event and is open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 7 p.m. with the presentation expected to occur between 5:30 and 6:30.
Ann Patchett, best-selling author of The Dutch House, reportedly described Groundskeeping as "An indelible love story about two very different people navigating the entanglements of class and identity and coming of age in an America coming apart at the seams—this is “an extraordinary debut about the ties that bind families together and tear them apart across generations.”