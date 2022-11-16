BRUSSELS, BELGIUM — The missile that killed two people in Poland yesterday was likely an errant Ukrainian Air Defense Missile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained in an early-morning press-conference.
According to Stoltenberg, there is no call for an Article 4 meeting — as all allies agree there isn't any indication this was a deliberate attack on NATO territory or that Russia is planning offensive military actions against NATO allies.
Stoltenberg emphasized that Russia bears the ultimate responsibility for the incident since it's their war in Ukraine which caused it to happen.
As far as next steps go, Stoltenberg explained that NATO is mobilizing extra support for Ukraine. He said their top priority was to provide air-defense, which he said would be set up to defend against attacks around the clock.
Stoltenberg confirmed there had been communication between NATO and Russia, but could not go into details about the type of contact they had.
Stoltenberg emphasized the important of calmly awaiting the outcome of investigations into incidents like this, saying Poland and NATO allies acted in a calm and rational way. He said it's important to react quickly, respond firmly, remain calm, and prevent unnecessary escalation.
Stoltenberg said he believes this war will end at the negotiation table, but that the outcome of negotiations depends on Ukraine's "strength on the battlefield." The best way to maximize the probability for a peaceful end to the war, he says, is to provide military support to Ukraine on the battlefield.