PADUCAH– Olivet Church Road between Friendship Road and Hansen Road is closed due to a natural gas leak.
Atmos Energy has a crew at the scene attempting to stop the flow.
Concord Fire Department along with McCracken County Emergency Managment are also at the scene on standby.
According to Atmos Energy, the incident was caused by crews who were attempting to repair a leak. At this point only one house is affected, and they are hoping to have repairs completed by Thursday afternoon.
This is a breaking story, updates will follow.