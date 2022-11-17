MAKANDA, IL — Harriet Tubman was one of the most well-known "conductors" of the Underground Railroad, earning the nickname "Moses" as she courageously lead enslaved peoples to their freedom.
Reenactor Marlene Rivero will bring Tubman to life on Dec. 3 as part of a free presentation at Giant City State Park.
In addition to learning more about Tubman's life, attendees will learn how songs and quilts were used to communicate information for runaway slaves during this time period.
To learn more or register for the presentation, call (618) 457-4836. The park says seating is limited and registration will be required to attend.