Harriet Tubman, public domain

Harriet Tubman (c. 1820 – March 10, 1913), far left, with family and neighbors, circa 1887, at her home in Auburn, NY.

MAKANDA, IL — Harriet Tubman was one of the most well-known "conductors" of the Underground Railroad, earning the nickname "Moses" as she courageously lead enslaved peoples to their freedom. 

Reenactor Marlene Rivero will bring Tubman to life on Dec. 3 as part of a free presentation at Giant City State Park. 

Portrait of Harriet Tubman, 1895

In addition to learning more about Tubman's life, attendees will learn how songs and quilts were used to communicate information for runaway slaves during this time period. 

 To learn more or register for the presentation, call (618) 457-4836. The park says seating is limited and registration will be required to attend. 

Harriet Tubman Presentation flyer