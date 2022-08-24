PADUCAH — U.S. Navy Cmdr. Billie J. Farrell, the first woman to command the USS Constitution in Boston, will speak during the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce's Power in Partnership Breakfast on Sept. 1.
Farrell was featured on WPSD's Service & Sacrifice series in April. She's from Paducah, and told us she was first inspired to attend the Naval Academy in her home town, when she saw a Naval Academy graduation on television.
"In sixth grade I saw a Naval Academy graduation on TV, marched up to my parents and said, ‘That's where I'm going to go to school,’" she recalled.
Service & Sacrifice: Paducah native first woman to command USS Constitution
Farrell has served in the Navy for 18 years. Before she became the commander of the USS Constitution, also known as Old Ironsides, she was the executive officer aboard the USS Vicksburg.
The Power in Partnership Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the Julian M. Carroll Convention Center in Paducah. Those who wish to attend must preregister by 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. Registration is $20. To register, visit paducahchamber.org or call 270-443-1746. Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power Card holders do not have to preregister.