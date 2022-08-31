RICHMOND, KY (WLEX) — NBA player Montrezl Harrell pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana Wednesday in a Kentucky courtroom.
The guilty plea is to an amended misdemeanor charge, which means if he won't see any jail time as long as he doesn't face any legal trouble in the next 12 months.
The original charge dates back to May, when the former Louisville basketball star was pulled over and Harrell admitted to possession of marijuana.
He was charged with drug trafficking after three pounds of marijuana were found in his vehicle, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
The charge today was amended to possession of marijuana.
Harrell played last season with the Charlotte Hornets. He is currently a free agent.