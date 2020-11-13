More than a week after Election Day, NBC News is projecting presidential race winners in Georgia and North Carolina, calling Georgia for President-elect Joe Biden and North Carolina for President Donald Trump.
With 99% of expected votes in, NBC News is projecting a win in Georgia for Biden, with 49.5% of the vote, squeaking by Trump's 49.2%.
The news network is projecting a Trump win in North Carolina, where the president has 50% with 99% of expected votes counted, over Biden's 48.6%.
Late Thursday night, NBC News projected Biden as the winner in Arizona as well. The Associated Press and Fox News called Arizona in Biden's favor on election night. The Associated Press has not yet called the race in Georgia and North Carolina.
As of Friday afternoon, NBC News projects an electoral count of 306 votes for Biden, well past the 270 needed to win, and 232 votes for Trump.
-Biden: 306
CNN is also projecting a Biden win in Georgia and a Trump win in North Carolina, reporting the same electoral vote tally as NBC News.
CNN notes that Biden's win makes him the first Democratic presidential nominee in 28 years to carry Georgia. Bill Clinton won the Peach State in 1992.
