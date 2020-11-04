WASHINGTON, D.C. — NBC News and CNN are projecting that Joe Biden has won in Michigan.
Winning the state would mean the Democratic candidate would pick up the state's 16 electoral votes. President Donald Trump carried the state in 2016.
The Associated Press had not yet called the race in Michigan when the two TV news networks made the projection, but it's electoral map did indicate Biden was in the lead there.
But, just before 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, the AP also projected Michigan had flipped from red back to blue, pushing him to 264 Electoral College votes.
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, the Trump campaign said it is suing to try to halt the vote count in the battleground state. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said the campaign “has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.”