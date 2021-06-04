NBC — NBC News’ Lester Holt will speak with Vice President Kamala Harris in an exclusive interview from Guatemala as she marks her first international trip in office to discuss with leaders how to curb the surge of migrants into the United States.
Additionally, starting this Sunday, NBC News will air week-long, in-depth coverage of the border and Harris’ trip. NBC News correspondents Julia Ainsley, Gabe Gutierrez, Tom Llamas, Kerry Sanders, Jacob Soboroff and Jacob Ward will contribute to the network’s “American Crossroads” series airing across TODAY, NBC Nightly News, and NBCNews.com.
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt