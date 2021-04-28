Biden on Today graphic

NEW YORK (NBC News) — In an NBC News exclusive, President Joe Biden will sit down with Craig Melvin at the White House as he marks his first 100 days in office on Friday.

The wide-ranging interview will air on NBC News' 'Today' show on April 30. Portions of the interview will air Thursday, April 29, on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.

Biden’s exclusive interview with Melvin will be his first after his Wednesday night Congressional address.

The president will discuss the ongoing pandemic, the COVID-19 aid package and national vaccine rollout, the crisis at the border and more.

Be sure to tune in to Local 6 Thursday and Friday to watch this exclusive interview. 