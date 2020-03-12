NBC News provides a live special report with live coverage as the stock market closes, as well as the latest developments on the coronavirus.
NEW YORK (AP) — The deepening coronavirus crisis is sending stocks into another alarming slide, extending a sell-off that has wiped out most of the big run-up on Wall Street since President Donald Trump's inauguration.
The Dow Jones Industrial was off nearly 2,000 points, or 8.5%, Thursday afternoon.
The fall comes amid a cascade of cancellations and shutdowns across the globe and rising worries that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t help the weakening economy any time soon.