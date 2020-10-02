(NBC News) — NBC News aired a one-hour prime time Special in place of Dateline Friday night. Anchored by Lester Holt, the special included reporting the latest on President Donald Trump's hospitalization at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, and a look at the impact that's having on the campaign and the country.
Hours after revealing to the world that he and the first lady have tested positive for COVID-19, the president, flashing a thumbs up and wearing a mask, boarded marine one for the short flight to the military's Walter Reed Medical Center for monitoring of his condition.
It's the most serious health threat to a U.S. president in decades, though the White House describes it as a precaution, posting a recorded message moments after the president left.
"I think I'm doing very well. But we're going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said.
The White House physician said the president was fatigued but in good spirits, and he given an antibody cocktail as a precaution.
The doctor said the first lady has only a mild cough and headache.
At 74 and overweight, the president is considered at higher-risk for serious complications.
"So the next few days are critical in monitoring the President,” NBC News Senior Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres explained.
Now begins a high-stakes hunt for anyone Trump has had contact with during a busy week, including Tuesday night's debate, during which the Trump family violated a mandatory mask mandate.
The president's senior advisor, Hope Hicks, who traveled with him this week, tested positive yesterday.
White House chief of staff Kayleigh McEnany said Friday they learned of her diagnosis as the president was leaving for a New Jersey fundraiser last night.
"It was deemed safe for the president to go. He socially distanced,” McEnany said.
Hours before revealing his diagnosis, the president downplayed coronavirus in a pre-recorded message for a charity event.
"I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight,” Trump said.
Democratic rival Joe Biden tested negative Friday, and made the decision to drop all negative campaign ads while Trump fights his battle with coronavirus.
Several other top officials tested negative as well, but in Congress, two Republican senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee – Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, and Sen. Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican – did test positive.
The White House is assuring that it has plans in place to keep the government running smoothly.