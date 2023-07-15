PADUCAH, KY — Baptist Health Paducah and the Kentucky Cancer Program partnered together to provide free skin cancer screenings at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center.
With an appointment and a quick registration nearly 100 people received a free screening.
Dr. Joseph Blackmon who volunteered to do the cancer screenings believes the event is a way for those who lack time or access to healthcare to still get the care they need.
“Coming in, doing this on the weekend, gives them the opportunity to come in and have you know, a full body skin check by you know somebody who is trained in providing those," said Dr. Blackmon. "We feel like it's a great service to the community. It's been going on over 25 years now and so we're really proud to be able to offer this service to members of the area."